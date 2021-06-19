Brown County issuing Juneteenth proclamation at Saturday parade

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Juneteenth flag is hanging in front of the Brown County Courthouse and Sharon Harper says it is a sign of progress.

“It let you know that we are on the right track because racism is a health crisis,” Harper said. “Everyday when my son leave out, I got to pray and thank God that he come back because he’s a black man.”

She’s the executive director of the African American Community Parents Network in Green Bay and organized Saturday’s parade , which starts at 9 a.m. along the intersection of N Monroe Ave and Pine St.

There will also be a celebration afterwards at an empty parking lot on N Monroe Ave.

“Unity is my main thing. Encouragement, love, being together. Stop oppressing. Stop controlling. Stop judging. Stop hating,” Harper said. “We’re not asking for anything, we just want to at least have equality.”

On June 19, 1865 the last enslaved blacks were freed in Galveston, Texas nearly three years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

President Joe Biden signed a bill into law Thursday making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Another organization will host Juneteenth celebrations at Murphy Park on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s just important to show the black community, the brown community and really our whole community, that we deserve spaces where we feel free. Where we can celebrate our accomplishments,” Co-Founder Black Lives United Green Bay Stephanie Ortiz said.

Most federal workers had Friday off while some companies are scrambling to recognize it next year. The United States Postal Service plans to still deliver mail on Saturday due to the short turnaround.

