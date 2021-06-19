Advertisement

Athens farmer goes viral for ‘Hulk’ moment at Bucks game

By Emerson Lehmann
Updated: Jun. 18, 2021 at 8:46 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Stoney Acres Farm owner Tony Schultz appears to be just as passionate about the Milwaukee Bucks as he is farming.

The Bucks shared a video of Schultz on their Twitter account depicting his Hulk-esque excitement and strength following the Buck 104-89 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

“And I went ‘rahhhhhhhh’ and we were just having a great time. I got caught up in the moment -- love for the Bucks, love for Wisconsin...,” Schultz said.

That love was reciprocated at the game with fans all around Schultz throwing him free shirts that were handed out before the game, however those didn’t last long either.

“My stat line for the end of the game was that I ripped six total t-shirts. I lead the audience in t-shirt ripping.”

He said he thinks his shirt will stay in one piece when watching the Bucks take on the Nets in Game 7. Game 7 will be Saturday night in Brooklyn.

Schultz and Stoney Acres Farm have regional fame due to the popular pizza on the farm events. The farm is located in Athens.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews clean up an animal carcass spill on I-41. June 18, 2021
MESSY SITUATION: Crews clean up animal carcasses on I-41
(American Airlines)
American Airlines flight from Appleton damaged after landing at O’Hare
Rain is headed our way (Source: Pixabay)
How much did you get? June 18 rainfall totals
Wisconsin high court strikes down incapacitated driver law
A stray dog gets a much needed haircut after being found with more than six pounds of matted fur.
Stray dog transformed after trimming 6 pounds of matted fur

Latest News

June 19 forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Father's Day rain
A Juneteenth event took place in downtown Green Bay on Saturday as the Brown County Executive...
Organizers call for justice and equity at Green Bay Juneteenth events
Clintonville Lions skate park panels
WATCH: Clintonville Lions installing skate park murals
Crews clean up an animal carcass spill on I-41. June 18, 2021
MESSY SITUATION: Crews clean up animal carcasses on I-41
Time running out to claim $1 million lottery ticket