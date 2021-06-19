Advertisement

American Airlines flight from Appleton damaged after landing at O’Hare

(American Airlines)
(American Airlines)
By WBAY news staff
Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WBAY) - An American Airlines flight from Appleton was damaged after landing Friday at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

American Airlines says the plane’s wing tip hit a service equipment vehicle as it was taxiing to the gate. No passengers or crew were hurt.

American says the plane is being inspected.

Flight 4355 from Appleton International Airport, was operated by Envoy, a regional carrier for American.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lloyd Pitzen
Escaped Oshkosh sex offender arrested at Las Vegas casino
COVID-19 activity low in 7 Wisconsin counties
Green Bay Packaging cuts ribbon on Wisconsin’s first new paper mill in 30 years
Driver arrested after chase, crash in Wrightstown
Wisconsin high court strikes down incapacitated driver law

Latest News

The Juneteeth Flag hangs at the Brown County Courthouse.
Brown County issuing Juneteeth proclamation at Saturday parade
Sports field outside Boys & Girls Club in Green Bay
Green Bay Boys & Girls Club gets MLB associated grant for baseball diamond
Sports field outside Boys & Girls Club in Green Bay
Boys & Girls Club gets grant to fix up baseball field
Where to find fireworks, festivals and fun for the 4th of July