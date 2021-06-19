American Airlines flight from Appleton damaged after landing at O’Hare

CHICAGO (WBAY) - An American Airlines flight from Appleton was damaged after landing Friday at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

American Airlines says the plane’s wing tip hit a service equipment vehicle as it was taxiing to the gate. No passengers or crew were hurt.

American says the plane is being inspected.

Flight 4355 from Appleton International Airport, was operated by Envoy, a regional carrier for American.

