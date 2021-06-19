Advertisement

3-on-3 basketball tourney raises money to battle addiction

Basketball
Basketball(Source: Raycom)
By Joshua Peguero
Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 3-on-3 basketball tournament in Green Bay raised $2,000 for a nonprofit to help people struggling with drug addiction.

EAS Foundation organized the event, which was hosted and sponsored by the Bar East on Lime Kiln Road.

EAS Foundation is named for Elden Steinhoff. He died of a drug overdose in 2017. Action 2 News featured the nonprofit’s goals in a story in May.

The nonprofit has made donations to local sheriff’s offices to purchase Narcan to treat people who are overdosing on opioids.

EAS also funds programs and organizations that help those with addiction.

Kyle Cropsey says, “We’ve given money to DarJune house, which helps people get off the streets into a sober living house. There’s so many different organizations around that we can give money to, so we’re trying to find new ones and just keep it going.”

“I think that this is what our foundation is about. It’s helping these communities,” says Christine Blohowiak, Elden’s mother. “A place that if you need money for something regarding addiction or a family of addiction, please let us know.”

EAS Foundation is planning to host a fundraiser on Aug. 29 at Twin Oaks Golf Course in Demark.

CLICK HERE to learn more about EAS Foundation.

