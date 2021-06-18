YOUR WEEKEND - WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW!

A secondary cool front will swing across the area late tonight and into Saturday morning. Some scattered thundershowers will be possible. There’s also a chance of showers and storms on Sunday, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs Saturday and Sunday will range from the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, so definitely not as hot as Friday and it will feel comfortable with a dry air mass in place. Not only is Sunday Father’s Day, but it’s also the first official day of summer... The summer solstice is precisely 10:32 Sunday evening.

Next week starts cool for June... Upper 60s and low 70s. Monday night will be particularly chilly with 40s south and possibly some 30s north! Temperatures moderate toward the end of the week. There will be a chance of a shower every day... The best chances are Thursday and Friday when some thunder will also be possible.

WINDS & WAVES:

SATURDAY: NE-E 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

SUNDAY: SSE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Wind weakens. Late-night thundershowers. LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Early thundershowers, then partly cloudy. Not as warm. HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

FATHER’S DAY: Clouds thicken. Afternoon/evening showers & storms. Summer arrives at 10:32pm. HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Daybreak showers. Mostly cloudy, cooler and windy. HIGH: 69 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool for June. An afternoon shower or sprinkle? HIGH: 69 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and breezy. Late showers? HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. A chance of showers and storms later. More humidity. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: A chance of storms. Warm and a bit humid. HIGH: 83

