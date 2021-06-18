Advertisement

State grant helps group trying to get Green Bay declared a national reserve

Bay Beach rocky shore (WBAY file photo)
Bay Beach rocky shore (WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A group hoping to get the bay of Green Bay named a national reserve received a big grant from the state Thursday.

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is working with local and national agencies to get part of the bay named a “National Estuarine Research Reserve” (read Jeff Alexander’s report from March).

If the area receives the national reserve designation, it could bring in more than $1 million per year for research, education and training on how to continue protecting the area’s ecosystem.

The Wisconsin Department of Administration gave the group a grant for almost $50,000 as part of an effort to protect the waters. The bay is the largest freshwater estuary in the world.

“That’s what the future looks like, and that’s what the future of this region looks like if we get those kids connected to this resource,” Joel Brennan of the Dept. of Administration said.

In April, we interviewed UWGB biology professor Matt Dornbush, who has a background in restoring ecosystems. Watch the complete interview below:

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire
One hurt in fire in Green Bay hospital bathroom
COVID-19 deaths fall to average 1 per day in Wisconsin
12-year-old among 2 seriously injured in fatal Dodge County crash
Authorities say two small helicopters collided over a ranch in South Texas and killed two men.
Baby among 2 dead following 3 vehicle crash in Dodge County
Elizabeth Durkee
Woman charged with killing grandmother, starting house fire

Latest News

Oshkosh council gives the green light for Waterfest concerts to return
Waterfest returns in Oshkosh on a stormy night
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin Republicans insert $3.3 billion tax cut in budget
The Miracle League is a baseball league designed for people of all abilities.
Miracle League: “A weight has been lifted” after call for volunteers
Grave Digger at Monster Jam
Monster Jam roars into Resch Center July 31, August 1