Return of colds and flus

By WBAY news staff
Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you came down with a summer cold recently, you’re not alone. There’s also a pretty simple explanation why.

Doctors say there are always viruses spreading no matter what time of year it is. And now, with the COVID-19 pandemic waning, most people are no longer wearing masks to protect against the coronavirus and they’re encountering more people getting out and about.

“I think every listener here has had that ‘summer cold.’ That’s just viruses that come out in the summertime versus viruses we see in the wintertime. None of that is abnormal. What we are seeing is it just returning a little bit back to that normal because we’re unmasked, we’re sneezing on each other, maybe we’re not washing our hands as well as we should. It goes to show you that covering your sneeze and washing your hands can do us some good, whether it’s COVID or a variety of other viruses,” Dr. Ashok Rai, president/CEO of Prevea Health, said.

Dr. Rai says many of the measures people took to prevent contracting COVID-19 are the same practices that can be used to avoid getting the cold or flu bug: Social distancing, mask wearing, frequent hand washing, and sanitizing commonly-used surfaces.

