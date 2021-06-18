Nelson Family Heritage Crossings connects Little Chute and Kaukauna downtowns

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) -The long-awaited Nelson Family Heritage Crossing officially opened to the public Friday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting, connecting Kaukauna and Little Chute.

“The trail system is already heavily used, and this will add to the recreation and enjoyment of the entire Fox Cities,” Michael Vandenberg the Little Chute village president said.

The crossing is an 1,100-foot bicycle and pedestrian bridge between Heesakker Park in the Village of Little Chute and a new rail-trail connection to downtown Kaukauna.

Construction for the project broke ground in August of 2020.

The $3.5 million project was made possible due to community donations from the David and Rita Nelson Family Fund and many others.

The crossing is one of the longest pedestrian trails of its kind in the state. Trails leading to the crossing, as well as the crossing itself, are handicap accessible and lit during dusk hours. Trail hours are from dawn to 11:00 PM.

For six months, people in the two communities counted down the days to the grand opening.

“I’m anxious to get across and see what the views look like. I know everyone’s anxious to get down here, I feel honored to be one of the first people out here,” said Joe Harlow. Harlow is on the board of directors of the Great Wisconsin Cheese Festival, which is held in Little Chute each year.

”The view is beautiful. I never saw this side of Kaukauna or the river, so that nice, too,” Janet Mincks from Little Chute said.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.