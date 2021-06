ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Monster Jam makes its return to Green Bay for the first time since the pandemic pause.

It’ll roar and rumble into the Resch Center July 31 and August 1.

Fan favorites like Grave Digger and Whiplash will be bringing their stunts and skills.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, June 22, at reschcenter.com.

