Man charged with killing UW student competent for trial

First degree homicide charges have been filed against David A. Kahl (right) in the 2008 killing of Brittany Zimmermann.(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. - A man charged with killing a University of Wisconsin-Madison student in 2008 has been found competent to stand trial.

David Kahl appeared by video from the Oshkosh Correctional Institution Thursday and told a Dane County judge he agreed with the findings of a psychological exam that determined he was competent to assist in his defense.

The 54-year-old Kahl is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 21-year-old Brittany Zimmermann, who investigators say was stabbed and strangled.

Prosecutors allege that Kahl was going to houses in Zimmermann’s Madison neighborhood on April 2, 2008 and asking for money.

