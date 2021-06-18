Juneteenth Flag raised above Wisconsin State Capitol

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Juneteenth flag is flying over the Wisconsin State Capitol in honor of the newest federal holiday.

Juneteenth is recognized on June 19. On June 15, Congress passed a bill making the celebration a federal holiday. President Joe Biden signed the bill establishing the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act.

Juneteenth flag raising at Wisconsin Capitol pic.twitter.com/9biM9FqCBj — Scott Bauer (@sbauerAP) June 18, 2021

Juneteenth represents emancipation from slavery for Black Americans. Juneteenth was first celebrated on June 19, 1866, a year after a Union Army general proclaimed freedom for slaves in Texas.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the history of Juneteenth.

“As we recognize the trials Black Americans have overcome and celebrate the resilience, vibrancy, and countless contributions of Black Wisconsinites across our state, we know our work toward equity and justice in this state is far from finished,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “Wisconsin faces some of the most disparate outcomes for Black Wisconsinites, from inequities in housing and healthcare to education and childcare, to the justice system and economic opportunity. We’ve had moments this past year where we’ve made steps toward progress, but we are reminded today this work is urgent. We must continue our work to create the state and the future we want for each other and for our kids.”

Several celebrations are scheduled Juneteenth Saturday in Northeast Wisconsin. Black Lives United’s Juneteenth Celebration is 12-7 p.m. at Murphy Park in Green Bay. There will be food, music, games and knowledge, according to organizers.

Lakeshore United Visionaries is holding a Juneteenth Ceremony at Red Arrow Park in Manitowoc. The event is scheduled for 3-7 p.m. CLICK HERE for more information.

All are welcome.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.