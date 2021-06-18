INTERVIEW: Ava Van Straten, scout extraordinaire

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A De Pere teenager is named Northeast Wisconsin Scout of the Year, but that barely scratches the surface of her achievements. Few scouts in the world have accomplished what she has.

Ava Van Straten, 17, is in the inaugural female class of Eagle Scouts with the Boy Scouts of America and a Gold Scout winner for the Girl Scouts of the USA. She’s also a children’s book author.

Ava talked with Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth about why scouting has been so important in her life and how it’s benefited her. She also has some advice for kids or families considering joining the scouts.

