How much did you get? June 18 rainfall totals

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Parts of Central and Northeast Wisconsin received some much-needed rainfall Thursday night and Friday morning.

Communities in Waushara, Winnebago and Waupaca Counties topped the rainfall totals. The rain missed areas to the north of Green Bay.

“Even though some locations had more than others, it all still helped the ongoing drought conditions,” says the National Weather Service in Green Bay.

The National Weather Service on Friday released rainfall reports taken by trained spotters, NWS staff and media.

The totals are listed from highest-to-lowest rainfall measured in inches.

COMMUNITY RAINFALL TOTAL (INCHES) COUNTY POY SIPPI 1.87 WAUSHARA WAUPACA 1.27 WAUPACA OMRO 1.23 WINNEBAGO RUDOLPH 1.21 PORTAGE ALMOND 1.17 PORTAGE WINNEBAGO 1.13 WINNEBAGO WINNECONNE 1.07 WINNEBAGO OSHKOSH 1.00 WINNEBAGO WAUTOMA 0.98 WAUSHARA ZITTAU 0.97 WINNEBAGO WILD ROSE 0.94 WAUSHARA LARSEN 0.90 WINNEBAGO STEVENS POINT 0.90 PORTAGE SPENCER 0.82 MARATHON BERLIN 0.82 WAUSHARA MANITOWOC 0.81 MANITOWOC CHILTON 0.79 CALUMET NEW HOLSTEIN 0.76 CALUMET MENASHA 0.74 CALUMET HANCOCK 0.72 WAUSHARA MOON 0.71 MARATHON DANCY 0.70 MARATHON MILLHOME 0.69 MANITOWOC HILBERT 0.63 CALUMET NEENAH 0.63 WINNEBAGO PLOVER 0.53 PORTAGE ST. NAZIANZ 0.53 MANITOWOC AMHERST 0.52 PORTAGE APPLETON 0.52 OUATAGAMIE NEW LONDON 0.47 WAUPACA BRILLION 0.46 CALUMET STEPHENSVILLE 0.45 OUTAGAMIE KNOWLTON 0.41 MARATHON ROSHOLT 0.39 PORTAGE SHIOCTON 0.38 OUTAGAMIE LIND CENTER 0.35 WAUPACA MACKVILLE 0.34 OUTAGAMIE OGDENSBURG 0.32 WAUPACA GREEN BAY (NWS) 0.31 BROWN KAUKAUNA 0.27 OUTAGAMIE KEWAUNEE 0.21 KEWAUNEE REEDSVILLE 0.21 MANITOWOC TWO RIVERS 0.19 MANITOWOC WRIGHTSTOWN 0.19 BROWN GREEN BAY (AIRPORT) 0.18 BROWN SHOTO 0.17 WINNEBAGO BLACK CREEK 0.16 OUTAGAMIE DE PERE 0.16 BROWN MANITOWOC (AIRPORT) 0.14 MANITOWOC CHAMPION 0.11 BROWN BAILEYS HARBOR 0.08 DOOR FISH CREEK 0.05 DOOR SISTER BAY 0.02 DOOR RHINELANDER (AIRPORT) 0.01 ONEIDA WASHINGTON ISLAND T DOOR

We finally had some rain!



For more info on the drought conditions: https://t.co/g7QYQaQ1gY

— NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) June 18, 2021

