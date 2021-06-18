HOT TODAY, BUT HUMIDITY DROPS INTO THE WEEKEND

You may see some folks smiling today... Not just because it’s Friday, but also because many towns across central Wisconsin got 1-2″ of beneficial rainfall last night. We still have serious drought conditions across the area though, but at least last night’s rain helped. Unfortunately, as expected, hardly any rain fell across the Northwoods. That’s where fire danger may elevate to a CRITICAL level this afternoon. No outdoor burning should be considered across Northern Wisconsin for the time being.

Clouds will thin out today, as sunshine returns to northeast Wisconsin. It’s warm and humid right now, and it will be a hot afternoon as most of our high temperatures reach the upper 80s. But it’s going to feel like “dry heat” late today, as a breezy west wind ushers in some drier air. This more comfortable air mass will last into the weekend.

A secondary cool front will swing across the area late tonight and into Saturday morning. That will bring us a chance of some thundershowers to start the weekend. There’s also a chance of showers and storms later on Sunday... But the weekend will NOT be a total washout. Between the passing rain chances, skies will be partly sunny with highs in the seasonable 70s. Not only is Sunday Father’s Day, but it’s also the first official day of summer. In fact, the summer solstice is precisely 10:32 Sunday evening.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: SW/W 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: N/NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Sunshine returns. Hot and breezy. Humidity drops late. HIGH: 89

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Wind weakens. Late-night thundershowers. LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Early thundershowers, then partly cloudy. Not as warm. HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

FATHER’S DAY: Clouds thicken. Late showers and storms. Summer arrives at 10:32pm. HIGH: 75 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Daybreak showers? Mostly cloudy, cooler and windy. HIGH: 67 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool for June. HIGH: 68 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. A chance of showers and storms. More humidity. HIGH: 81

