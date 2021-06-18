HOT TODAY, BUT COMFORTABLE THIS WEEKEND

After a very dry stretch, many towns across central Wisconsin got 1-2″ of beneficial rainfall last night. We still have serious drought conditions across the area though, but at least last night’s rain helped some. Unfortunately, as expected, hardly any rain fell across the Northwoods. That’s where fire danger remains high this afternoon. No outdoor burning should be considered across Northern Wisconsin for the time being.

It’ll be very sunny for the rest of the day and dew points will be dropping as drier air moves into the area. Although it will be hot, it’s going to feel like “dry heat” late today, as a breezy west wind ushers in some drier air (lowering the dew point). This more comfortable air mass will last into the weekend.

A secondary cool front will swing across the area late tonight and into Saturday morning. That will bring us a chance of some thundershowers to start the weekend. There’s also a chance of showers and storms on Sunday, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs Saturday and Sunday will range from the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, so definitely not as hot as today and it will feel comfortable with a dry air mass in place. Not only is Sunday Father’s Day, but it’s also the first official day of summer. In fact, the summer solstice is precisely 10:32 Sunday evening.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: SW/W 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: NE/E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

AFTERNOON: Plenty of sunshine. Hot and breezy. Humidity drops late. HIGH: 89

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Wind weakens. Late-night thundershowers. LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Early thundershowers, then partly cloudy. Not as warm. HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

FATHER’S DAY: Clouds thicken. Afternoon/evening showers & storms. Summer arrives at 10:32pm. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Daybreak showers. Mostly cloudy, cooler and windy. HIGH: 70 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool for June. HIGH: 69 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and breezy. Late showers? HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. A chance of showers and storms overnight. More humidity. HIGH: 83

