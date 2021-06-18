Advertisement

Gov. Evers vetoes bill expanding eligibility for school vouchers

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers(WBAY)
By Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers on Friday vetoed a bill that would have opened the door to more children going to private school using a voucher paid for by taxpayers.

The bill Evers vetoed would have raised the income eligibility for the voucher program to three times the federal poverty level.

Conservatives said the change was needed given increasing interest in sending students to private schools during the pandemic, which led many public schools to reduce in-person classes. But the change was opposed by the statewide teachers union and groups representing public school administrators, school boards and rural schools - all traditional opponents of growing the voucher program.

Evers said in his veto message that he objects to diverting resources from school districts to private schools. 

