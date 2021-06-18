Fox Locks needing lock tenders

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - While we’re a few days from the official start of summer, the heat is already here and area waterways are busy. That means lock operators, known as lock tenders, are needed for hire.

This year, the Fox Locks are short-staffed when it comes to these gate keepers and taking applications online at foxlocks.org.

In the digital age, it’s not very often you find a major piece of infrastructure still run by hand. But the turn of a crank opens up one of the 17 locks on the Fox River, and it does take a certain type of lock tender to keep everything flowing smoothly.

Since 1848, the Fox River locks have been operated by lock tenders. Back then, tenders and their families would live right next to the lock and be on 24-hour call waiting for a boat to sail by.

Today, tenders work 6- or 12-hour shifts, which definitely makes for a more enjoyable experience.

“Most of the people you meet are friendly. Yeah, 99 percent of them are out enjoying the scenery, the weather, and curious as to how all this works,” Paul Saari, a lock tender, said.

If you’re a people person who enjoys the outdoors, this may be the part-time job for you.

At least, that’s how Saari felt when he started a few weeks ago.

“Sounded interesting, and I could use something to break up the monotony of retirement.”

While Saari was a wastewater treatment operator in Green Bay, you don’t need to have any background experience to join the historical ranks of lock tenders.

