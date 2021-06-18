Fast spreading Covid-19 variant raising concerns

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a warning from Wisconsin doctors about a highly transmissible coronavirus strain expected to be dominant in the United States by late summer.

With the delta variant of Covid-19 now spreading across the country, doctors say their level of concern is much higher than just a few weeks ago.

“When we see what this variant did in other countries, India, United Kingdom, this is a really critical step in this battle with the virus that we get as many people vaccinated as we can now, because like we said by late summer or early fall this will be the most common variant, it will be spreading and spreading and hurting people,” says Dr. Ashok Rai, Prevea Health President and CEO.

Dr. Rai says while new cases of the delta variant show it hitting the younger population harder, that doesn’t necessarily mean people in their 20′s, 30′s and 40′s are more susceptible.

“We’re not sure if that’s because of how the variant interacts with the human body or if you think about it, once again, the larger portion of our vaccinated population is our older population, so of course our new cases are going to be on the younger side,” explains Dr. Rai.

The good news says Dr. Rai is that all evidence points to the vaccine working very well against this highly transmissible variant.

But he says with only half of the people in Wisconsin vaccinated, the battle against Covid-19 is suddenly at a critical point.

“You know we’re at a tipping point, we can either do really well or revert back into a crisis situation, with 50-percent of the population here in the state of Wiscosnin being vaccinated, we need to get to a much higher number now that we know about this variant of concern. If you’re vaccinated you’re in a good place, if you’re not vaccinated it’s far from normal for you,” says Dr. Rai.

