DNR confirms CWD in Green Lake County, adds Winnebago County to baiting, feeding ban

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease in Green Lake County.

The adult deer was found dead in the Town of Brooklyn in early May. The location is within ten miles of Fond du Lac, Winnebago and Waushara counties.

This is the first deer to test positive for CWD in Green Lake County. The detection will renew a three-year baiting and feeding ban in the county. The county had previously been identified as a CWD-affected county.

Because it is within 10 miles of the discovery zone, Winnebago County is now considered a CWD-affected county. State law mandates a two-year ban on baiting and feeding deer for counties within 10 miles of a deer that tests positive for CWD. Winnebago County’s ban starts on July 1.

“State law requires the DNR to enact a ban on feeding and baiting deer in counties or portions of counties within a ten-mile radius of a wild or farm-raised deer that tests positive for CWD or tuberculosis,” reads a statement from the DNR.

The detection renews a two-year baiting and feeding ban for Fond du Lac and Waushara counties. They were previously identified as CWD-affected counties.

CLICK HERE for more information on baiting and feeding bans in Wisconsin.

Chronic wasting disease is fatal. It impacts the nervous system of deer, moose, elk and reindeer.

The DNR says it will follow these steps to address the CWD case in Green Lake County:

Coordinate swiftly with County Deer Advisory Council members from the counties impacted by this detection to discuss response actions, including issuance of CWD surveillance permits this winter.

Determine surveillance activities to assess disease distribution and prevalence to also include:

Encouraging reporting of sick deer

Sampling vehicle-killed adult deer when feasible

Sampling adult deer harvested under agricultural damage permits

Encourage hunters to follow recommendations to help prevent the spread of CWD

