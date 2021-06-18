Advertisement

Bronze George Floyd statue unveiled in New Jersey

By News 12 New Jersey Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (News 12 New Jersey) - A New Jersey city has a new sculpture of George Floyd outside city hall.

The 700-pound statue was unveiled in Newark on Wednesday, and it will remain there for at least a year.

Floyd was killed last year when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned his neck to the ground for nine minutes and 29 seconds. Floyd was unarmed.

Chauvin was found guilty of murder earlier this year.

The statue unveiling also coincides with the Juneteenth holiday, which commemorates when the last slaves were liberated in the U.S. on June 19, 1865.

Copyright 2021 News 12 New Jersey via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lloyd Pitzen
Escaped Oshkosh sex offender arrested at Las Vegas casino
COVID-19 activity low in 7 Wisconsin counties
Green Bay Packaging cuts ribbon on Wisconsin’s first new paper mill in 30 years
Driver arrested after chase, crash in Wrightstown
The Delta variant of COVID-19 devastated India and became the dominant variant in the U.K....
Health officials tracking new COVID-19 variant in Wisconsin

Latest News

Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., right, speaks during a news conference after having toured the...
Tropical system to bring heavy rain, flooding to Gulf Coast
Doug Logan is the CEO of Cyber Ninjas.
Little is known about Cyber Ninjas company running Arizona audit
A 2-year-old is dead as a 9-year-old fights for their life following two separate freeway...
Toddler killed, 9-year-old injured in freeway shootings in Mich.
A two-year-old is dead as a nine-year-old fights for their life following two separate freeway...
Toddler killed, 9-year-old injured in freeway shootings in Mich.
Doug Logan is the CEO of Cyber Ninjas.
Who are the Cyber Ninjas?