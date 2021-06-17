Advertisement

Wisconsin’s unemployment rate steady in May

By Associated Press
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was unchanged for May at 3.9%, the state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday.

The nationwide unemployment rate in May was 5.8%.

A year ago, in May 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic was worsening, Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was 10.4%.

Wisconsin added 3,400 private sector jobs in May, bringing its total to 201,100 more than a year ago.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire
One hurt in fire in Green Bay hospital bathroom
COVID-19 deaths fall to average 1 per day in Wisconsin
12-year-old among 2 seriously injured in fatal Dodge County crash
Authorities say two small helicopters collided over a ranch in South Texas and killed two men.
Baby among 2 dead following 3 vehicle crash in Dodge County
Elizabeth Durkee
Woman charged with killing grandmother, starting house fire

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Heidel House in Green Lake
Heidel House reopens after 2 years
Miracle League baseball game
Miracle League needs buddies
Treatment applied to ash tree
Homeowners asked to help save ash trees
Giraffe at the NEW Zoo in Brown County nibbles on fresh tree trimmings
NEW Zoo giraffes get delicious treat