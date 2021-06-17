Advertisement

Wisconsin Republicans propose $3.4 billion tax cut

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
By TODD RICHMOND
Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Republicans are preparing to insert a $3.4 billion tax cut in the state budget. The Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee is poised to make its final revisions to the 2021-23 spending plan Thursday evening.

Republican leaders announced at a news conference before the committee met that the tax cut will translate to $1,200 in savings for a typical family through income tax relief and property tax relief.

They plan to eliminate the personal property tax, a tax businesses pay on items such as furniture and machinery, as well.

The Republicans also said they plan to fund two-thirds of Wisconsin school costs, a move they say will ensure schools receive $2.6 billion in federal coronavirus relief money. The GOP didn’t release any details of the plan. 

