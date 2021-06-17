Pursuing life-changing community initiatives

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A recently formed non-profit organization is aiming to create more opportunities for minorities throughout the Fox Valley.

“One thing about this is I believe that everyone should have opportunities,” says Pastor Dimeji Tomori.

As pastor of an African American church in Appleton, Tomori is on a mission to create change.

“To support the back communities because we found that we, the minorities, we have poor access to a lot of opportunities that is going on,” says Tomori.

Two years ago, Tomori founded Pointters Community Initiatives.

“We have issues when it comes to accepting black folks and minorities, Hispanics, Hmong and stuff like that and that’s made me say, ok now the PCI, we have to take it to another level,” says Tomori.

PCI’s programs and initiatives focus on racial equality, education, health, talents and support.

Tomori says he’s been reaching out to Fox Valley businesses and organizations to raise awareness about PCI, and he’s seeing positive results with pledges of support.

“Everybody is trying to make the right changes to see what they can do for their community,” explains Tomori.

Tomori says his dream for PCI is to have its own community center, to assist minorities with job searches, job training and offer them support.

“We’re looking for a building, we don’ have access to anything right now so we need help, so if anyone can help us that will be a great deal for us, a great deal to support the black community,” says Tomori.

To learn more about Pointters Community Initiatives, or how to support the organization, call 920-509-2270, or visit https://pointters.org/

