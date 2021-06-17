Advertisement

Old Glory Honor Flight confirms August trip

(Source: file photo (custom credit))
By WBAY news staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The next Old Glory Honor Flight is a go!

Organization officials announced Wednesday afternoon that Mission 54 will take place August 31 from Appleton International Airport.

The flights take war veterans to memorials in Washington, D.C. at no cost.

As Action 2 News has previously reported, all flights for Old Glory Honor Flight were canceled in 2020, as well as three trips this past spring - that means, more than 500 veterans are currently on the waiting list to fly.

The organization was hopeful to resume trips following the pandemic.

RELATED: Old Glory Honor Flight eager to resume its mission

According to officials, the mission will include the veterans who should have flown during the spring of 2020, but were then unable to do so.

Event officials say they will be contacting all who have applied to participate once trip details are finalized.

CLICK HERE if you’d like to apply for the trip, or for a future trip.

You can also donate to the cause by CLICKING HERE.

RELATED: Old Glory Honor Flight receives $30,000 donation from Oshkosh Defense

Action 2 News reporter Jeff Alexander and video journalist Bill Kumbalek traveled on a previous honor flight to Vietnam. CLICK HERE to watch our award-winning Return to Nam documentary.

2,000 workers needed for Summerfest
State lawmakers debate ban on businesses asking for vaccine information
Appleton council meetings to continue with virtual option
Evers promises to sign police bills, calls for more
First Alert Forecast: Another mild night, heat and humidity approaching for Thursday
