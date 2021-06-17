Old Glory Honor Flight confirms August trip

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The next Old Glory Honor Flight is a go!

Organization officials announced Wednesday afternoon that Mission 54 will take place August 31 from Appleton International Airport.

The flights take war veterans to memorials in Washington, D.C. at no cost.

As Action 2 News has previously reported, all flights for Old Glory Honor Flight were canceled in 2020, as well as three trips this past spring - that means, more than 500 veterans are currently on the waiting list to fly.

The organization was hopeful to resume trips following the pandemic.

According to officials, the mission will include the veterans who should have flown during the spring of 2020, but were then unable to do so.

Event officials say they will be contacting all who have applied to participate once trip details are finalized.

