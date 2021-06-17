Advertisement

Official: US to spend $3B for antiviral pills for COVID-19

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is devoting $3.2 billion to advance development of antiviral pills for COVID-19, officials said Thursday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, announced the investment during a White House briefing as part of a new “antiviral program for pandemics” to develop drugs to address symptoms caused by potentially dangerous viruses like the coronavirus.

The pills, which would be used to minimize symptoms after infection, are in development and could begin arriving by year’s end, pending the completion of clinical trials.

Fauci said the new program would invest in “accelerating things that are already in progress” for COVID-19, but also work to innovate new therapies for other viruses.

“There are few treatments that exist for many of the viruses that have pandemic potential,” said Fauci.

But he added, “vaccines clearly remain the centerpiece of our arsenal.”

News of the administration’s plans for the pill was first reported Thursday by The New York Times.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire
One hurt in fire in Green Bay hospital bathroom
COVID-19 deaths fall to average 1 per day in Wisconsin
Authorities say two small helicopters collided over a ranch in South Texas and killed two men.
Baby among 2 dead following 3 vehicle crash in Dodge County
El miércoles por la tarde, el Departamento de Seguridad Pública de Texas respondió a un...
12-year-old among 2 seriously injured in fatal Dodge County crash
Elizabeth Durkee
Woman charged with killing grandmother, starting house fire

Latest News

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives press briefing
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
‘Obamacare’ survives: Supreme Court dismisses big challenge
Mixing COVID vaccines is likely safe and effective, but researchers are still gathering data to...
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces the state is allocating $250 million for building a border...
Texas governor: State, crowdsourcing will fund border wall