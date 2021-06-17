Advertisement

NEW Zoo giraffes treated to special breakfast

By WBAY news staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Giraffes at Brown County’s NEW Zoo received a special breakfast delivery Thursday.

American Transmission Company delivered fresh tree trimmings specifically designed to meet their diets and let them behave the way they would in the wild.

ATC needed to clear space for its power lines.

“That requires trimming trees, so a partnership was established with the NEW Zoo to take our tree trimmings and provide them to the animals, which promotes natural browsing by the animals,” Michele Stokes, manager of ATC Vegetation Management, said.

The zoo also noted it was a special treat for visitors to see the giraffes’ natural foraging behaviors.

You can hang out with the giraffes this weekend. On Father’s Day, dads get free admission to the zoo and half-price trips down the zip-line at the adventure park.

