Miracle League needs “buddies”

By Annie Krall
Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - A life-changing call to action from the Miracle League of Green Bay. The organization allows children with special needs to safely play baseball but is in desperate need of male volunteers.

Almost two weeks ago, at Optimist Park in Allouez, the Miracle League enjoyed opening day for the 2021 season. It’s an incredible organization that allows special needs kids to come play baseball at a field designed just for them. When a game starts, laughter and a bunch of smiles are hard to miss.

The Miracle League is celebrating its 15th season, but this summer is unlike any other.

This year there’s a record 200 players. But not being able to speak in-person at schools to reach potential volunteers, due to COVID-19, hit the league hard. The league needs men who are willing to be a player’s “buddy.”

“We have some of the kids that are players in the league that are challenged and respond much more favorably to a male as their buddy, and that’s some of the challenges we’re dealing with,” the executive director of the Miracle League of Green Bay, Gary Rogaczewski, said.

More volunteers could make all the difference between a child not just playing baseball but actually loving it.

“If we had a few males that would be willing to commit to the next seven weeks for an hour, hour and a half, one day a week, then we could take care of this and these young boys would be able to enjoy playing baseball with us again,” said Shelly Curran, the league’s social media and volunteer coordinator.

For anyone interested in playing catch, running or just bonding with the players, “I think you’ll be very fulfilled,” Rogaczewski said. “You’ll enjoy the smiles on the kid’s faces because they are not manufactured, they’re real.”

Anyone 14 and older can be a buddy, also known as the “angels in the outfield.” Learn about the Miracle League, the responsibilities of a buddy, and how to volunteer at http://www.gbmiracleleague.com.

