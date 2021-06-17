Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Door County’s Eagle Bluff gets a new lease on light

By WBAY news staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
FISH CREEK, Wis. (WBAY) - After about two years of negotiations, Door County’s Eagle Bluff lighthouse in Peninsula State Park has a new lease. The Wisconsin Historical Society and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources signed a 15-year agreement.

The lighthouse, built in 1868, is a popular tourist destination. Behind the scenes, it’s run through a partnership involving the DNR, Wisconsin Historical Society, U.S. Coast Guard, and U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

The historical society is now going forward with restoration projects for the property. The last significant restoration was in the 1960s when the historical society first took over the lighthouse.

Wisconsin Historical Society Executive Director Bailey Koepsel talks about the lease negotiations, the partnership, and the restoration projects that are planned.

