Heidel House Hotel and Conference Center reopens with modern renovation

The resort was originally built in 1890 as a private residence with 183 rooms
By Kailin Schumacher
Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Heidel House Hotel and Conference Center is once again open, now with a modern twist.

After being closed for two years, the Green Lake resort opened its doors on June 4 with a multi-million-dollar makeover. The property has been redeveloped by Lighthouse Hotel Development Group, a division of Lighthouse Hospitality Group, and is owned by Green Lake Hotel Group. Consolidated Construction Co. Inc. was the general contractor on the project.

The resort was originally built in 1890 as a private residence featuring 183 rooms. In 1945, it was purchased by investors and converted to a resort that served residents and guests until its closure.

In 2020, Lighthouse Hotel Development Group, with an investment group, Green Lake Hotel Group LLC, purchased the property. Redevelopment began in October 2020. The complete remodeling of the hotel included new furniture, carpeting, paint, wallcoverings, parking accommodations and landscaping.

Don Kling, the president of Lighthouse Hospitality Group, said the renovation is already drawing in a bigger crowd.

“People love it, especially if they were here the last few years when it was open and then to see the transformation. The transformation, I can’t even believe it myself. It’s been so different,” Kling said.

The Heidel House Hotel & Conference Center is now part of the Choice Hotels Ascend Collection, which encompasses historic, boutique, and one-of-a-kind properties around the world.

The hotel is located at 653 Illinois Avenue in Green Lake.

