Health officials tracking new COVID-19 variant in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is tracking a new variant of COVID-19 with more than two dozen cases in the state.

The Delta strain has been elevated to a “variant of concern” in Wisconsin.

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT VARIANTS IN WISCONSIN: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/variants.htm

The strain is fueling the coronavirus surge in the United Kingdom and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is more contagious and more resistant to vaccines.

DHS says the vaccines currently available in the U.S. have been shown to provide some protection against the Delta strain. The department is tracking five other variants of concern in the state.

