Advertisement

Health officials tracking new COVID-19 variant in Wisconsin

The Delta variant of COVID-19 devastated India and became the dominant variant in the U.K....
The Delta variant of COVID-19 devastated India and became the dominant variant in the U.K. Health experts worry it could also become dominant in the U.S.
By Associated Press
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is tracking a new variant of COVID-19 with more than two dozen cases in the state.

The Delta strain has been elevated to a “variant of concern” in Wisconsin.

The strain is fueling the coronavirus surge in the United Kingdom and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is more contagious and more resistant to vaccines.

DHS says the vaccines currently available in the U.S. have been shown to provide some protection against the Delta strain. The department is tracking five other variants of concern in the state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire
One hurt in fire in Green Bay hospital bathroom
COVID-19 deaths fall to average 1 per day in Wisconsin
Authorities say two small helicopters collided over a ranch in South Texas and killed two men.
Baby among 2 dead following 3 vehicle crash in Dodge County
El miércoles por la tarde, el Departamento de Seguridad Pública de Texas respondió a un...
12-year-old among 2 seriously injured in fatal Dodge County crash
Elizabeth Durkee
Woman charged with killing grandmother, starting house fire

Latest News

The Delta variant of COVID-19 devastated India and became the dominant variant in the U.K....
Experts fear Delta variant could take hold in South where vaccinations lag
Wisconsin’s COVID-19 vaccination progress slows
CDC COVID-19 vaccination record card
State lawmakers debate ban on businesses asking for vaccine information
The Delta variant that ravaged India and is now dominant in the United Kingdom has been changed...
Push for COVID-19 vaccinations as Delta variant ramps up