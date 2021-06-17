Green Bay Packaging cuts ribbon on Wisconsin’s first new paper mill in 30 years

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packaging ceremonially cut the ribbon on its new $500 million mill Thursday.

The mill located at 1601 North Quincy Street is the first new paper mill to be built in the state of Wisconsin in 30 years.

The new mill replaces the original mill built in 1947.

CEO Will Kress touted the new mill’s improvements when it comes to the environment.

“To say it’s just a paper machine is an oversimplification of what’s been built here. We basically built a brand new paper mill from the ground up. So we have a new office. We have new boilers, two new boilers, we switched from coal to natural gas, which is a big environmental improvement,” says Kress. “We have a new water effluent treatment plant which allows us not to discharge any water into the Fox River. We clean it here, we send it to NEW Water just down the river, they clean it some more, they send it back, we clean it some more and then we reuse that water along with some other industrial users’ water, so we are conserving water, number one, and also zero discharge into the Fox River.”

Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary Missy Hughes was among the state and local leaders to appear at the ceremony.

Hughes said the mill supports the forest products industry in Wisconsin. Wisconsin is the first in the nation in the number of paper mills. Wisconsin pulp, paper, and converting industries generate $18 billion.

Hughes says paper drives the forest product. Paper plants use what’s grown here in Wisconsin.

“It is incredibly important what’s happening here today and the investment Green Bay Packaging has made in the state, and recognizing the enduring part of that investing will help our future, will help our future students and help people thrive here in Wisconsin,” Hughes said.

Green Bay Packaging broke ground on the mill in August 2018.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.