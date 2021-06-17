FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR STRONG STORMS

We’re expecting a big change in today’s weather. While the past couple days have been cooler and less humid, a breezy southwest wind will give us a sudden boost in our temperatures. It’s going to be hot this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Even along the lakeshore, temperatures will climb to nearly 80°. It’s not humid now, but dew points will steadily rise during the day. It will feel a bit muggy by the time we reach sunset.

This heat is streaming northward and about to clash with an advancing cool front. This will likely create a large cluster of damaging thunderstorms in Iowa and southwestern Wisconsin... More storms may develop farther north across portions of central Wisconsin. Areas from Green Bay and to the south may see scattered storms with high winds, hail and locally heavy rain. We could certainly use this overdue rain, but unfortunately it will be accompanied with a risk of severe weather. Some of the heavier thunderstorms could bring an inch of rainfall, but most folks will receive less than that.

The hot weather will continue into tomorrow with highs near 90 degrees. However, the humidity will gradually decrease late in the day. Eventually, somewhat cooler weather will settle into the area for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will have highs in the lower 80s. The weekend could end with more showers and thunderstorms, especially into Sunday night.

WINDS & WAVES:

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY BEGINS AT 11AM

TODAY: SW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

FRIDAY: SW/W 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Turning hot and breezy. Late-day thunderstorms... Some from Green Bay and SOUTH may be strong. HIGH: 88 (cooler lakeside)

TONIGHT: Evening thunderstorms. A bit humid. Patchy fog late. LOW: 67

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Maybe an isolated t’storm. Hot again, but the humidity drops late. HIGH: 90 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as warm. HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

FATHER’S DAY: Increasing clouds. Late showers and storms. Summer arrives at 10:32pm. HIGH: 83 LOW: 65

MONDAY: Daybreak thundershowers? Mostly cloudy, cooler and windy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Cool for June. HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Late showers. HIGH: 71

