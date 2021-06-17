FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR STRONG STORMS

A cold front moving through the state will create showers and storms. The strongest storms are expected roughly from Green Bay on southward, and may bring high winds, hail and locally heavy rain. We could certainly use this overdue rain, but unfortunately it will be accompanied with a risk of severe weather. Some of the heavier thunderstorms could bring an inch of rainfall, but most folks will receive less than that. Areas NORTH may also see some storms, but they aren’t expected to be as strong. Keep informed...

The hot weather will continue into tomorrow with highs near 90 degrees. However, the humidity will gradually decrease late in the day. Eventually, somewhat cooler weather will settle into the area for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will have highs in the lower 80s. The weekend could end with more showers and thunderstorms, especially into Sunday night and Monday.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

FRIDAY: WNW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

SATURDAY: NW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ or less

TONIGHT: Scattered evening thunderstorms, some strong to severe. A bit humid. Patchy fog late. LOW: 67

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Maybe an isolated t’storm. Hot again, but breezy with humidity dropping late. HIGH: 89 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as warm. SMALL CHANCE of a stray shower. HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

FATHER’S DAY: Increasing clouds. Late showers and storms. Summer arrives at 10:32pm. HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Daybreak thundershowers? Mostly cloudy, cooler and windy. HIGH: 74 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Cool for June. HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Am afternoon t’shower? HIGH: 82

