FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR STRONG STORMS

We’re expecting a big change in today’s weather. While the past couple days have been cooler and less humid, a breezy southwest wind will give us a sudden boost in our temperatures this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Dew points will steadily rise throughout the rest of today and it will feel muggy outside. These higher dewpoints (moisture) will act as fuel for any storms that develop this afternoon.

Ahead of a cold front that will be moving through the state later this evening, there is very warm air with a lot of moisture that is going to surging North into the area. A large cluster of damaging thunderstorms will likely form ahead of the front in Iowa and southwestern Wisconsin... More storms may develop farther north across portions of central Wisconsin. Areas from Green Bay and to the south may see scattered storms with high winds, hail and locally heavy rain. We could certainly use this overdue rain, but unfortunately it will be accompanied with a risk of severe weather. Some of the heavier thunderstorms could bring an inch of rainfall, but most folks will receive less than that.

The hot weather will continue into tomorrow with highs near 90 degrees. However, the humidity will gradually decrease late in the day. Eventually, somewhat cooler weather will settle into the area for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will have highs in the lower 80s. The weekend could end with more showers and thunderstorms, especially into Sunday night.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT

TODAY: SW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

FRIDAY: W/NW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Turning hot and breezy. Late-day thunderstorms... Some from Green Bay and SOUTH may be strong. HIGH: 88 (cooler lakeside)

TONIGHT: Evening thunderstorms. A bit humid. Patchy fog late. LOW: 67

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Maybe an isolated t’storm. Hot again, but the humidity drops late. HIGH: 90 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as warm. HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

FATHER’S DAY: Increasing clouds. Late showers and storms. Summer arrives at 10:32pm. HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Daybreak thundershowers? Mostly cloudy, cooler and windy. HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Cool for June. HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Late showers. HIGH: 74

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.