Escaped Oshkosh sex offender arrested at Las Vegas casino

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A convicted sex offender who escaped from transitional living in Oshkosh was located in Las Vegas this week ... and it’s not the first time this has happened.

On June 11, Lloyd Pitzen was arrested by U.S. Marshals at a casino in Sin City.

Lloyd Pitzen has been on the run since Dec. 7, 2019. He cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet and fled from a transitional living home at 1105 Jefferson Street in Oshkosh.

In 1982, Pitzen was convicted on four counts of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault. One victim was a 15-year-old girl. Three other victims were adult women. All were strangers to Pitzen. Police say he entered their bedrooms while they were sleeping.

Pitzen has a history of disorderly conduct, battery, burglary and drugs. He’s also been convicted of sex registry violations.

Pitzen was released from prison on Oct. 15, 2019. Oshkosh Police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force have been working to locate him since he fled that December.

Pitzen is being held in the Clark County Detention facility in Nevada as he awaits extradition back to Wisconsin.

Pitzen is facing charges of Tampering with a GPS tracking device and a Sex Offender Registry Violation.

This is not the first time Pitzen has escaped to Las Vegas.

In 2015, he cut off his monitoring bracelet and walked away from a transitional home in Wautoma and was located in the Nevada city.

