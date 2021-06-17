Driver arrested after chase, crash in Wrightstown

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - A 31-year-old Appleton man was arrested Thursday morning after a chase in Wrightstown.

At 3:24 a.m., Wrightstown Police were called to the area of Bengal Lane for a vehicle “driving down the road slowly without headlights.” There were also reports of squealing tires.

Police spotted the vehicle on Plum Road. It was partially in the ditch.

The officer activated emergency lights and the suspect vehicle pulled out of the ditch and drove towards the squad. Police say the driver almost caused a head-on crash.

The officer turned around and pursued the vehicle down Plum Road and west on High Street at speeds above the posted limit.

The vehicle entered a roundabout at High Street and Turner Street. It was headed in the wrong direction.

The driver made a circle in the roundabout and went off into a ravine. The vehicle struck a tree.

The 31-year-old man was arrested on charges of Recklessly Endangering Safety, Eluding an Officer and Suspicion of Impaired Driving.

The man’s name was not released.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.