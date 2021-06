Downtown De Pere Farmers Market returns Thursday

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The De Pere Farmers Market starts its season June 17.

Definitely De Pere says the downtown event has live music, food, cold beverages and shopping.

The market is at the George Street Plaza between Broadway and Wisconsin Street.

Hours are 3-8 p.m. during the summer.

Definitely De Pere says the market has more than 20 vendors selling fruit, vegetables, meat, eggs, baked goods and handcrafted items.

People who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are encouraged to wear a mask.

The Farmers Market wraps up its season on September 23. In September, hours switch to 3-7 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: https://definitelydepere.org/downtown-de-pere-farmers-market/

