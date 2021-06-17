COVID-19 activity low in 7 Wisconsin counties

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin is seeing a lower spread of the COVID-19 virus, according to the state Department of Health Services. Last week, there was a high case burden in 27 counties. This week, activity level is high in 10, inlcuding Kewaunee, Oconto and Waushara counties, as well as Adams, Bayfield, Burnett, Marquette, Rusk, Sawyer and Washburn counties.

Activity level is low in 7 Wisconsin counties, compared to 3 last week. They include Menominee County in our area, as well as Iowa, Lafayette, Lincoln, Pepin, Price and Vernon counties.

The spread of the virus is moderate in the remaining 55 counties.

As we reported yesterday, state health officials confirmed the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus is in Wisconsin. Genetic testing of COVID-19 cases found 35 had this mutation, which was first detected in India. That’s far less than the alpha variant, which emerged in the U.K., and was found in 3,335 COVID-19 cases here -- including 36.6% of specimens in the Northeast healthcare region and 18.6% in the Fox Valley region that had genetic testing. Only a fraction of confirmed coronavirus cases get the additional testing. The delta variant, which is much newer, was found on 0.5% of samples in the Northeast region and none in the Fox Valley.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is concerned about the delta variant because it’s more contagious than the original coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and is causing serious illnesses in younger age groups that had shown more resilience to the virus: that is, kids and adults under 40.

Vaccinations by age group (and increase since Wednesday’s report)

12-15: 25.1% received a dose (+0.3)/15.6% completed (+1.2)

16-17: 35.1% received a dose (+0.2)/28.9% completed (+0.5)

18-24: 40.2% received a dose (+0.1)/34.3% completed (+0.2)

25-34: 45.8% received a dose (+0.2)/40.4% completed (+0.3)

35-44: 54.0% received a dose (+0.1)/48.7% completed (+0.2)

45-54: 55.9% received a dose (+0.1)/50.8% completed (+0.2)

55-64: 66.5% received a dose (+0.1)/61.5% completed (+0.2)

65+: 84.0% received a dose (+0.0)/80.4% completed (+0.0)

The 7-day average of the positivity rate -- the percentage of all coronavirus testing coming back positive -- fell to less than 1 percent (0.9%).

The state says it received 113 positive results in the last batch of tests. Test results and numbers the state receives from local health departments are always under review, so the cumulative total only went up by 99 cases to 611,943 cases confirmed since that first case on February 5, 2020 (Florence and Outagamie counties were among those that saw revisions). The 7-day average is down to 85 confirmed cases per day. County numbers for WBAY’s viewing area are listed later in this article.

The death toll went up 5 to 7,235 COVID-19 deaths. None of these 5 deaths was in the past 30 days but included people in Dodge and Fond du Lac counties. Wisconsin is again averaging just 1 death per day. Even counting deaths that happened more than 30 days ago, we calculate Wisconsin is averaging just 5 deaths reported to the state each day.

State numbers show 73 people were admitted for COVID-19 treatment in the last 24-hour period, which is more than the past two days combined. We estimate the state is averaging 37 COVID-19 hospital admissions per day.

Wednesday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported there were 124 COVID-19 patients statewide, with 45 of them in intensive care. Hospitals in the Northeast emergency readiness region had 14 COVID-19 patients, including 7 in ICU. Fox Valley hospitals were treating 3 COVID-19 patients, with none in ICU. We expect updated hospitalization numbers later Thursday afternoon, and this report will be updated.

The DHS reports 49.3% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated, which is 2,873,061 people. That’s up one-tenth of a percent from Tuesday after there weren’t enough vaccinations reported on Wednesday to “move the needle.” At this pace, half of Wisconsinites would be vaccinated by the end of June, and possibly by the end of next week.

Of those almost 2.9 million Wisconsinites to get a shot, more than 2.6 million are fully vaccinated (2,610,837), which is 44.8% of Wisconsinites, up two-tenths of a percent. Nationally, the CDC reported last week that 52% of Americans received at least one vaccine dose and 42% were fully vaccinated.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION THURSDAY

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 49.0% (+0.1) 45.3% (+0.2) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 44.1% (+0.1) 40.2% (+0.2) Dodge (87,839) 39.5% (+0.1) 36.4% (+0.2) Door (27,668) (NE) 65.0% (+0.1) 61.4% (+0.3) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 42.2% (+0.1) 38.6% (+0.4) Forest (9,004) 41.1% (+0.0) 39.1% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 42.6% (+0.1) 40.2% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 42.9% (+0.2) 39.9% (+0.3) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 40.3% (+0.1) 38.5% (+0.2) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 46.3% (+0.1) 43.1% (+0.2) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 40.5% (+0.0) 37.6% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 50.6% (+0.0) 45.7% (+0.0) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 41.0% (+0.1) 38.8% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 48.4% (+0.1) 43.8% (+0.2) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 35.9% (+0.1) 33.4% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 47.7% (+0.1) 43.7% (+0.2) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 41.4% (+0.1) 38.1% (+0.3) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 33.9% (+0.1) 32.0% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 46.8% (+0.1) 42.6% (+0.2) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 226,172 (47.7%) (+0.1) 210,298 (44.3%) (+0.2) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 248,015 (45.1%) (+0.1) 226,254 (41.2%) (+0.2) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,873,061 (49.3%) (+0.1) 2,610,837 (44.8%) (+0.3)

State health officials are promoting the CDC’s Vaccine Finder website to make it easier to find and schedule appointments near you. You can also CLICK HERE for the First Alert Vaccine Team’s guide to vaccine clinics and vaccinators, including phone numbers and websites to make appointments and information on free rides to appointments.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) **

Brown – 31,928 cases (+10) (250 deaths)

Calumet – 5,842 cases (+1) (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 2,409 cases (59 deaths)

Dodge – 11,994 cases (+0) (175 deaths) (+1)

Door – 2,631 cases (24 deaths)

Florence - 451 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,602 cases (+2) (125 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 965 cases (23 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 1,043 cases (23 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,614 cases (19 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) – 983 cases (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,376 cases (+4) (27 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,654 cases (+2) (72 deaths)

Marinette - 4,235 cases (+1) (67 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 1,795 cases (41 deaths)

Menominee – 804 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,531 cases (59 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,836 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (222 deaths)

Shawano – 4,748 cases (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,876 cases (+3) (147 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,954 cases (+2) (123 deaths)

Waushara – 2,216 cases (+2) (35 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,358 cases (+4) (200 deaths)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association no longer report updates on weekends. The Michigan Department of Health does not report on Sundays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

