Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: China’s space race and Martian dust

By WBAY news staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - First Alert Weather severe weather specialist Brad Spakowitz had to focus on incoming storms Thursday, but he took a few minutes to tackle two stories from space.

He has an update on China’s race into space, including new information about the layout of the Chinese space station.

Also, a new finding from the Mars Ingenuity helicopter that could wreak havoc on the space suits and equipment of astronauts who set up base there.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire
One hurt in fire in Green Bay hospital bathroom
COVID-19 deaths fall to average 1 per day in Wisconsin
12-year-old among 2 seriously injured in fatal Dodge County crash
Authorities say two small helicopters collided over a ranch in South Texas and killed two men.
Baby among 2 dead following 3 vehicle crash in Dodge County
Elizabeth Durkee
Woman charged with killing grandmother, starting house fire

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Heidel House in Green Lake
Heidel House reopens after 2 years
Miracle League baseball game
Miracle League needs buddies
Treatment applied to ash tree
Homeowners asked to help save ash trees
Giraffe at the NEW Zoo in Brown County nibbles on fresh tree trimmings
NEW Zoo giraffes get delicious treat