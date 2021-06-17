Advertisement

2,000 workers needed for Summerfest

By WBAY news staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - While Summerfest is on for 2021, event organizers say they’re going to need some extra help getting one of the largest festivals up and running.

Organizers say they’re looking for 2,000 workers for the September event, which will take place over the first three weekends of the month.

Last year’s event ended up being canceled, after it was originally postponed to September.

Although they’re seeing some interest from workers, organizers say they’ll need more.

To help find workers, a job fair is being held next weekend, with openings in areas such as security, hospitality, guest services and beverage operations.

What happens if they can’t fill the positions?

“We’re not there yet, so we still have several months before we’re going to open the park, so what we really need to focus on now is getting those jobs filled, which is why we’re having this job fair,” said Sarah Pancher, the Chief Operating Officer for Milwaukee World Festival.

The fair will be at the Summerfest Operations Building on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Summerfest officials say the seasonal jobs come with flexible hours.

