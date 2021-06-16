Advertisement

Wisconsin GOP members return from trip to Arizona to watch election audit

By WBAY news staff
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A group of Wisconsin Republicans has returned from a trip to Arizona where they watched the ongoing audit of the November election.

Four Wisconsin GOP lawmakers toured the site themselves on Saturday.

Representative Dave Murphy (R-Greenville) was among that group, and called the operation precise and secure.

Murphy was non-committal if he believes it’s something that should happen in Wisconsin, but Democrats say it shouldn’t even be a question.

“There’s nothing to see here and there’s absolutely no reason that we should drag out ballots and have some group of conspiracy theorists start going through them the way they are in Arizona,” said Mark Spreitzer (D - Beloit).

While Republicans on the tour say an audit might uncover things the Dane and Milwaukee County recounts didn’t, Democrats argue it’s just cover for more restrictive laws.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People rescued from boat capsize
Sheriff’s Office: Body of missing Green Bay man recovered following boat capsize
Country USA Music Festival
New Oshkosh concert venue will not open this summer
File photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers on offseason: “It’s been about really enjoying my time”
Authorities say two small helicopters collided over a ranch in South Texas and killed two men.
Baby among 2 dead following 3 vehicle crash in Dodge County
School desks
Heads of Wisconsin’s largest school districts “dismayed” by state budget

Latest News

Fire
One hurt in fire in Green Bay hospital bathroom
June 16 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another seasonable day
Eight displaced by fire in Green Bay
Wisconsin republicans return after watching Arizona audit November election
Wisconsin republicans return after watching Arizona audit November election