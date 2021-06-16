Wisconsin GOP members return from trip to Arizona to watch election audit

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A group of Wisconsin Republicans has returned from a trip to Arizona where they watched the ongoing audit of the November election.

Four Wisconsin GOP lawmakers toured the site themselves on Saturday.

Representative Dave Murphy (R-Greenville) was among that group, and called the operation precise and secure.

Murphy was non-committal if he believes it’s something that should happen in Wisconsin, but Democrats say it shouldn’t even be a question.

“There’s nothing to see here and there’s absolutely no reason that we should drag out ballots and have some group of conspiracy theorists start going through them the way they are in Arizona,” said Mark Spreitzer (D - Beloit).

While Republicans on the tour say an audit might uncover things the Dane and Milwaukee County recounts didn’t, Democrats argue it’s just cover for more restrictive laws.

