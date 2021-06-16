Advertisement

Wisconsin Assembly voting on local redistricting delay

Inside the Wisconsin Assembly
Inside the Wisconsin Assembly(WBAY Staff)
By Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Redistricting of local political boundary lines would be delayed a year or more under a bill in the Wisconsin Assembly backed by Republicans and local governments.

Under the bill up for Assembly approval Wednesday, county board and local aldermanic districts would remain the same next year rather than be redrawn based on the 2020 census, as current law requires.

The bill would not affect the timing of redistricting for congressional or legislative districts, which must be redrawn before the 2022 election.

Bill backers say it’s innocuous and not designed to give anyone a partisan advantage.

But Democrats and other critics say it would be unconstitutional.

