Advertisement

Wisconsin Assembly to vote on transgender sports bans

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.(WEAU)
By SCOTT BAUER
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly plans to vote on bills banning transgender athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports.

The measures being debated Wednesday in the middle of gay pride month are all-but certain to be headed for a veto by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Even though they are unlikely to become law, the Assembly has scheduled five hours of debate on the measures that opponents say are discriminatory and unnecessary.

They must also pass the Senate before going to Evers, who has repeatedly said he stands with transgender students.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 deaths fall to average 1 per day in Wisconsin
Authorities say two small helicopters collided over a ranch in South Texas and killed two men.
Baby among 2 dead following 3 vehicle crash in Dodge County
People rescued from boat capsize
Sheriff’s Office: Body of missing Green Bay man recovered following boat capsize
Fire
One hurt in fire in Green Bay hospital bathroom
Country USA Music Festival
New Oshkosh concert venue will not open this summer

Latest News

Inside the Wisconsin Assembly
Wisconsin Assembly voting on local redistricting delay
Key Wisconsin policing use of force bill in jeopardy
CDC COVID-19 vaccination record card
Wisconsin bill forbids requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination
Wisconsin GOP members return from trip to Arizona to watch election audit