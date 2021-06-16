Advertisement

Red Cross: US facing severe blood shortage

By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – As demand for blood continues to climb, the American Red Cross says the U.S. is facing a “severe shortage.”

Over the past three months, the Red Cross said it’s distributed over 75,000 more blood products than usual. That’s more than 800 extra units a day.

“We are seeing an unprecedented demand for blood,” said Dr. P. Dayand Borge Jr. with the Red Cross.

It’s because of the pandemic.

“We’ve been seeing patients that had their care delayed that are now coming back to have their procedures done, whether they would be elective procedures or other types of things, and some of these patients are coming back sicker,” Borge said.

“So, they need more blood than they might have ordinarily needed if they’d gotten care sooner.”

The Red Cross is also seeing a 10% rise in red cell demand from hospitals with trauma centers this year.

While all blood types are needed, types B and O are in demand the most. Platelet donations are also needed.

“Despite everything that we’ve been doing to try to collect even more blood than we were planning, we’re just not really able to keep up,” Borge said.

It doesn’t appear the blood shortage will end in the near future. The Red Cross said it’s in need of sustained donations throughout the summer.

If you’d like to donate, you can call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS, make an appointment online at redcrossblood.org, or make an appointment through the Red Cross donor app.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 deaths fall to average 1 per day in Wisconsin
Authorities say two small helicopters collided over a ranch in South Texas and killed two men.
Baby among 2 dead following 3 vehicle crash in Dodge County
People rescued from boat capsize
Sheriff’s Office: Body of missing Green Bay man recovered following boat capsize
Fire
One hurt in fire in Green Bay hospital bathroom
Country USA Music Festival
New Oshkosh concert venue will not open this summer

Latest News

A Nevada man accused of killing a 2-year-old grabs a gun from an officer during a police...
Suspect in child killing grabs officer's gun
The Fed’s policymakers forecast that they would raise their benchmark short-term rate, which...
Fed sees faster time frame for rate hikes as inflation rises
President Biden on historic Putin summit: "I did what I came to do."
President Biden on historic Putin summit: 'I did what I came to do'
Chloe adopted by a family who understands what it's like to have a leg amputated.
Dog fitted with prosthetics adopted by detective who lost leg in crash
Calm Water Surface
Crews end search after report of human hand in Fond du Lac River