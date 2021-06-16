Advertisement

Peloton users face hacking risk, security experts say

Cybersecurity company McAfee released a report showing how hackers could interfere with the...
Cybersecurity company McAfee released a report showing how hackers could interfere with the Pelton Bike+ operating system.(Source: Peloton, CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Peloton Bike+ users are being warned of a security risk on the workout cycle’s touchscreen.

Cybersecurity company McAfee released a report showing how hackers could interfere with its operating system.

The threat most likely affects bikes in public spaces like hotels and gyms since hackers would need to physically deliver malicious code.

But once the code is there, Peloton users could be spied on through the bike’s camera and microphone.

Hackers could also install apps that look like Netflix or Spotify and steal login information.

Peloton released a mandatory software update to fix the issue this month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 deaths fall to average 1 per day in Wisconsin
Authorities say two small helicopters collided over a ranch in South Texas and killed two men.
Baby among 2 dead following 3 vehicle crash in Dodge County
People rescued from boat capsize
Sheriff’s Office: Body of missing Green Bay man recovered following boat capsize
Fire
One hurt in fire in Green Bay hospital bathroom
Country USA Music Festival
New Oshkosh concert venue will not open this summer

Latest News

A Nevada man accused of killing a 2-year-old grabs a gun from an officer during a police...
Suspect in child killing grabs officer's gun
The Fed’s policymakers forecast that they would raise their benchmark short-term rate, which...
Fed sees faster time frame for rate hikes as inflation rises
President Biden on historic Putin summit: "I did what I came to do."
President Biden on historic Putin summit: 'I did what I came to do'
Chloe adopted by a family who understands what it's like to have a leg amputated.
Dog fitted with prosthetics adopted by detective who lost leg in crash
Calm Water Surface
Crews end search after report of human hand in Fond du Lac River