One hurt in fire in Green Bay hospital bathroom

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One person was hurt Wednesday morning in a fire at a bathroom at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay.

At 4:10 a.m., the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to a report of a fire in the bathroom of the emergency lobby at 2845 Greenbrier Road.

The hospital’s fire suppression system extinguished the fire.

One person was taken to the emergency room for evaluation. The fire department did not release information on the person’s injuries.

Green Bay Metro Firefighters helped with cleaning up the water from the fire suppression system.

The estimated cost of damage is $10,000, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

