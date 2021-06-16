NICE AGAIN TODAY, THEN CHANGES TOMORROW

High pressure is sitting overhead, keeping our skies generally clear. Other than a few thin cirrus clouds, we’re expecting plenty of sunshine today. Temperatures will rise rapidly this morning thanks to the low humidity. Similar to yesterday, we’ll see highs mainly in the seasonable upper 70s this afternoon. We won’t see as much wind today due to that high pressure system in the Great Lakes.

However, as high pressure moves away, big changes will arrive tomorrow. A breezy south-southwest wind will blow, especially Thursday afternoon. It’s going to heat up tomorrow with inland highs close to 90 degrees. You’ll also notice an increase in the humidity tomorrow afternoon.

Meanwhile, our next weathermaker will bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms across the state Thursday afternoon and evening. Some of these storms may be strong to marginally severe with hail and high winds. We really need the rain though... And while we are expecting some rain late tomorrow, it looks like the heaviest soaking rain will fall through the southern half of the state. Folks in northern Wisconsin may be disappointed on how little rain we get over the next couple days...

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: NE/SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

THURSDAY: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY MAY BE ISSUED TOMORROW

TODAY: Golden sunshine. Seasonably warm. Less wind. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Mild again. LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Turning hot and breezy. Humidity rises late. Scattered afternoon and evening storms. HIGH: 91 LOW: 67

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Maybe an isolated t’storm? Hot and breezy, but the humidity drops late. HIGH: 91 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler and less humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

FATHER’S DAY: Increasing clouds. Late showers and storms. Summer arrives at 10:31pm. HIGH: 79 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Morning thundershowers. Some late sun. Windy. HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Cool for June. HIGH: 70

