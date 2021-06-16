Advertisement

NICE AGAIN TODAY, THEN CHANGES TOMORROW

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure is sitting overhead, keeping our skies generally clear. Other than a few thin cirrus clouds, we’re expecting plenty of sunshine today. Temperatures will rise rapidly this morning thanks to the low humidity. Similar to yesterday, we’ll see highs mainly in the seasonable upper 70s this afternoon. We won’t see as much wind today due to that high pressure system in the Great Lakes.

However, as high pressure moves away, big changes will arrive tomorrow. A breezy south-southwest wind will blow, especially Thursday afternoon. It’s going to heat up tomorrow with inland highs close to 90 degrees. You’ll also notice an increase in the humidity tomorrow afternoon.

Meanwhile, our next weathermaker will bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms across the state Thursday afternoon and evening. Some of these storms may be strong to marginally severe with hail and high winds. We really need the rain though... And while we are expecting some rain late tomorrow, it looks like the heaviest soaking rain will fall through the southern half of the state. Folks in northern Wisconsin may be disappointed on how little rain we get over the next couple days...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: NE/SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

THURSDAY: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY MAY BE ISSUED TOMORROW

TODAY: Golden sunshine. Seasonably warm. Less wind. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Mild again. LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Turning hot and breezy. Humidity rises late. Scattered afternoon and evening storms. HIGH: 91 LOW: 67

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Maybe an isolated t’storm? Hot and breezy, but the humidity drops late. HIGH: 91 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler and less humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

FATHER’S DAY: Increasing clouds. Late showers and storms. Summer arrives at 10:31pm. HIGH: 79 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Morning thundershowers. Some late sun. Windy. HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Cool for June. HIGH: 70

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People rescued from boat capsize
Sheriff’s Office: Body of missing Green Bay man recovered following boat capsize
Country USA Music Festival
New Oshkosh concert venue will not open this summer
File photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers on offseason: “It’s been about really enjoying my time”
Authorities say two small helicopters collided over a ranch in South Texas and killed two men.
Baby among 2 dead following 3 vehicle crash in Dodge County
School desks
Heads of Wisconsin’s largest school districts “dismayed” by state budget

Latest News

June 16 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another seasonable day
First Alert Forecast: Sunny and pleasant Wednesday!
First Alert Forecast: Sunny and pleasant Wednesday!
First Alert Forecast: Cool and clear night ahead
First Alert Forecast: Cool and clear night ahead
June 15 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breeze brings in dry air