NICE AGAIN TODAY, THEN CHANGES TOMORROW

High pressure is centered over our state and is keeping skies clear. Other than a few thin cirrus clouds, this afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine. Similar to yesterday, highs will reach the upper 70s this afternoon with a few spots west of the Fox Valley possibly seeing low 80s. Today will not be nearly as windy as yesterday with high pressure in place.

As high pressure moves away, big changes will arrive tomorrow. A breezy south-southwest wind will blow, especially Thursday afternoon. It’s going to heat up tomorrow with inland highs close to 90 degrees. You’ll also notice an increase in the humidity tomorrow afternoon.

Meanwhile, our next weathermaker will bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms across the state Thursday evening and even into early Friday morning. Some of these storms may be strong to severe with hail, heavy downpours and high winds. We really need the rain though... And while we are expecting some rain late tomorrow, it looks like the heaviest soaking rain will fall through the southern half of the state. It is possible that areas north of the Fox Valley receive very little to no rain from tomorrow’s storms.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: ENE/SE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

THURSDAY: S 15-25 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY MAY BE ISSUED TOMORROW

AFTERNOON: Plenty of sunshine. Seasonably warm. Less wind. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Mild again. LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Turning hot and breezy. Humidity rises late. Scattered evening storms. HIGH: 89 LOW: 67

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Most rain ends early. Hot and breezy, but the humidity drops late. HIGH: 91 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler and less humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

FATHER’S DAY: Increasing clouds. Late showers and storms. Summer arrives at 10:31pm. HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Morning thundershowers. Some late sun. Windy. HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Cool for June. HIGH: 70

