New business program unveiled at Green Bay’s Startup Hub

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new business accelerator program in Green Bay has been unveiled.

The Greater Green Bay Chamber and New North have introduced a program called “The Blueprint” at the Startup Hub downtown.

The program focuses on supporting startups owned by minorities, women and veterans in the greater Green Bay area and surrounding region.

“If you are a talented, dynamic, interesting individual with a great idea, Green Bay is the place for you. No matter if you’ve been here a week or a year, or you’ve been here for three generations,” said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich.

“And giving these underrepresented founders access, exposure, funding, and confidence to continue to build, grow, and sustain their respective startups,” said Khalif El-Amin, Founder of The Blueprint.

Entrepreneurs will go through 12-week programs to finetune their ideas, and then another one to find the right markets.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is also helping with a $150,000 grant.

