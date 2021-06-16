New book captures compelling history of sixth-generation Reedsville family farm

REEDSVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - The history of a local family farm has come to life in a new book written by a sixth-generation family member.

Since 1867, Corey Geiger’s family, and ancestors, have farmed the land just outside Reedsville.

And Geiger, who is managing editor of Hoard’s Dairyman, is like an encyclopedia when it comes to the farm’s history, like the barn built during Prohibition.

“And this barn got boarded, boards got put on in one day, there were 24 men here doing that and what motivated them? Beer and whiskey? Beer and whiskey and that night the Peppy Three band came and they had a barn party here and they had beer and whiskey and that party went on until the next morning when the roosters crowed,” says Geiger with a chuckle.

As a young boy, Geiger says he was a like a sponge, taking in everything his grandparents had to say.

“And they would tell about these stories and I would just absorb them, I kind of have a photographic memory and as I got older and started a career as a journalist, like when I visited other farms and other families across the country and around the world, I’m like this is a pretty cool story so I started asking more questions,” recalls Geiger.

He even tried to be sly, hiding a tape recorder before the storytelling began.

“Grandma and grandpa finally caught wind and one day grandpa put it on top of the table and he says, I’ll keep taking,” says Geiger, breaking out in laughter.

When the farm celebrated its 150th year in 2017, Geiger began writing a weekly column in The Brillion News.

“Some people like history and some people don’t want to turn a page of a history book, so what I wanted to do was use our family as characters in a good story, but then talk about what was happening in Wisconsin, what was happening in the neighborhood, what was happening in America to make these people make decisions,” says Geiger.

Geiger’s column proved to be an instant hit, with many readers suggesting he write a book, which had always been in the back of his mind.

This spring, “On A Wisconsin Family Farm: Historic Tales of Character, Community and Culture” hit bookstore shelves.

Geiger says he’s proud of the book and the feedback he’s received.

“I like to give more than I take out of life and one of the things I like about this book and what people are telling me is it’s giving them the gift to talk about their family, they can read a story and it spurs conversation about things that happened in their family and why it happened, and that’s very rewarding,” says Geiger with a smile.

For more information on Geiger’s book, or to purchase a copy, visit https://www.coreygeiger.com/

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.